According to PWinsider.com, the August 5th Combat Zone Wrestling “Once In A Lifetime” event headlined by Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont at The Flyers Skatezone in Voorhees, NJ will air live on the Highspots Wrestling Network. The Highspots Network is $9.99 a month and the event will stream live as an extra for subscribers of the service. Here is the updated card…

* Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont

* CZW champion Shane Strickland vs. MASADA

* Lio Rush’s final CZW appearance vs. Joey Janella

* Aerial Assault match with competitors to be announced