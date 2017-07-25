wrestling / News
CZW ‘Once in a Lifetime’ to Air Live on The Highspots Network
July 25, 2017 | Posted by
According to PWinsider.com, the August 5th Combat Zone Wrestling “Once In A Lifetime” event headlined by Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont at The Flyers Skatezone in Voorhees, NJ will air live on the Highspots Wrestling Network. The Highspots Network is $9.99 a month and the event will stream live as an extra for subscribers of the service. Here is the updated card…
* Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont
* CZW champion Shane Strickland vs. MASADA
* Lio Rush’s final CZW appearance vs. Joey Janella
* Aerial Assault match with competitors to be announced