– WrestleCon has added more names to its ever-expanding roster of guests for this year’s show. The convention announced on Monday that Dan Severn, Steve Keirn, Manny Fernandez, Cryme Tyme, Brooke Adams, George South and Rebel have all joined the WrestleMania weekend show’s guest list.

The new names join a list of guests that include the following who will be signing and taking photos: Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Terry Funk, Stan Hansen, The Iron Sheik, Gene Okerlund, Ric Flair, Amy “Lita” Dumas, Bobby Heenan, The Godfather, Road Warrior Animal, Madusa, Wendi Richter, Tito Santana, Tony Atlas, Paul Orndorff, Bob Orton, Barry Windham, Ted DiBiase, Rocky Johnson, Jake Roberts, Bushwhacker Luke Williams, Abdullah the Butcher and Greg Valentine.

Also appearing are Rob Van Dam, Michelle McCool, Tommy Dreamer, the reunited Blue World Order – Stevie Richards & Blue Meanie & Mike “Nova” Bucci, Bully Ray, Sid Vicious, Tony Schiavone, Sonjay Dutt, Armando Alejandro Estrada, former WCW World champion Lex Luger, Bobby Lashley, European star Grado, the infamous Virgil, Mascarita Dorada (El Torito), Ivelisse Velez, Brian Hebner, Molly Holy, Chase Stevens, Veda Scott and Kikutaro Dutch Mantel, Lilian Garcia, Shelton Benjamin, John Cena Sr., Lisa Marie Varon, The Rock N’ Roll Express, Vickie Guerrero, The Honkytonk Man, Dutch Mantel, Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard, The Steiners, Hornswoggle, The Killer Bees, 2 Cold Scorpio, Ray “Doink the Clown” Apollo, Tiger Jackson aka Dink, Matt “Rosey” Anoia, Jon Heidenreich, Ken Shamrock, Perry Saturn, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Candice Michelle, Kelly Kelly, Melina, The Sandman, Melissa Santos, Vader, Col. Robert Parker/Robert Fuller, Jim Mitchell, Hillbilly Jim, The Boogeyman, Lanny Poffo, Outback Jack, The Headbangers, Barry Horowitz, Jillian Hall, The Godwins, Marty Jannetty, former WWE Diva BB, Stacy Carter, Fred “Tugboat” Ottman, Demolition, Ron Bass, Bull James, ODB, Shannon Moore, Stu “Wade Barrett” Bennett, Nikita Koloff, former World Class champion Al Perez, former TNA star Jade, TNA’s Cherry, Debra McMichael, Ashley Massaro, Renee Michelle, LuFisto, Maria Manic, Mercedes Martinez, Shelly Martinez, Leilani Kai, Jacques Rougeau, Velvet Sky, John Cena Sr., The Warlord, Ken Anderson, Bill DeMott, Gillberg, Billy Gunn, Kevin Fertig, Ray “Glacier” Lloyd, Sabu, Raquel, Tony Garea, Barry Hardy, Fenix, Rick Martel, AR Fox, Trevor Lee, Andrew Everett, Joey Ryan, Masato Tanaka, Deonna Purrazzo, Maria Kanellis, King Kong Bundy, Gary Michael Cappetta, Shane “Killshot” Strickland, Tatanka, Jeff Cobb, Tessa Blanchard, Eve Torres, Ryback, Bull “Dempsey” James, Colt Cabana, Marc Mero, Winter/Katie Lea Burchill, Sam Houston, Jazz, Stevie Ray, Bobby Fulton, Laurel Van Ness, Raven, U-Gene, Savio Vega, Slick, Ricochet, Pentagon Jr. Jack Evans, Ricky Reyes, Leva “Blue Pants’ Bates, Rachel Ellering, Kennadi Brink, Su Yung, Thunder Rosa, Sexy Star, Taya Valkyrie, Savannah Evans, Solo Darling, Nicole Savoy, April Hunter, Aerial Moroe, Heidi Lovelace, Rhia O’Reilly, Hudson Envy, Andrew Anderson, TJ Marconi, Amber O’Neal and Big Sean Studd.

The event runs from March 30th through April 2nd in Orlando. You can find out more here.