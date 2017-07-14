– Dana Warrior has shot down Ryback’s claim that he was originally scheduled to face Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 30. Ryback made the claim on his Conversations With the Big Guy podcast, saying that Mark Carrano had shown him an early WrestleMania card which had him against Warrior. He said, “They kind of have an idea of what they want to do, obviously, ahead of time, and they had on it Ryback versus Ultimate Warrior,” but Dana posted to the Ultimate Warrior official Twitter account saying that the claim was not accurate.

Warrior’s manager Steve Wilton has also backed up Dana’s claim, as you can see below:

Not true. It always saddens me when people tell untruths on a man's grave to promote their lives. Do your OWN work. Dana https://t.co/Y4VnJ98uUZ — The Ultimate Warrior (@UltimateWarrior) July 14, 2017

Zero truth. I negotiated the whole deal with Warrior. He wanted to be nothing but an ambassador for the company and mentor the young talent. — Steve Wilton (@SteveWiltonUK) July 14, 2017