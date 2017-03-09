– Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have revealed their soon-to-be daughter’s name. E! Online did an article covering Brie’s Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine cover and she said that the girl’s name will be Birdy Joe Danielson.

“Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather—his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me,” Brie said. “Birdy is because my husband and his whole family are ‘B’s. And he married me, a ‘B’ too, so his one request was that our kids have ‘B’ names. I didn’t realize how hard it was to find girl ‘B’ names, but we both came across Birdy and knew that was it!”