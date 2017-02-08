– Daniel Bryan made an appearance in the ring after Smackdown went off the air, serving as guest referee for the Smackdown dark match main event. The match pitted The Miz against Daniel Bryan; you can see some pics below. Ambrose won via Dirty Deeds after Maryse was ejected due to interference per WZ.

Daniel Bryan returned to in-ring action tonight in Seattle… as a special guest referee BUT STILL. #SmackdownLive #darkmatch pic.twitter.com/sFSNcMibaB — Seth Sommerfeld (@sethsommerfeld) February 8, 2017

Dark Match for the #ICTitle Dean Ambrose vs The Miz with Daniel Bryan as the referee. #SDLive #WWESeattle pic.twitter.com/PMYvrqMjTy — Your Local Antihero (@WanderPartyLust) February 8, 2017