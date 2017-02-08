wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan Appears as Referee For Post-Smackdown Title Match

February 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Daniel Bryan made an appearance in the ring after Smackdown went off the air, serving as guest referee for the Smackdown dark match main event. The match pitted The Miz against Daniel Bryan; you can see some pics below. Ambrose won via Dirty Deeds after Maryse was ejected due to interference per WZ.

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading