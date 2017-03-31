– If Daniel Bryan does ever get to return to the ring, The Miz isn’t at the top of his list for potential opponents. Bryan spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast and was asked about a potential return at WrestleMania 34, to which he said if he could get cleared he has other idea for someone to face.

“If you can convince these guys [WWE] to let me do it, I’d love to do it,” he said. “Although I don’t know if I’d really want to go against The Miz. When you look at the people around here, you got Nakamura over there, AJ Styles, all the different people.”

