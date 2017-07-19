wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan & Renee Young Tease Bringing Talking Smack Back Via TOUT

July 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Daniel Bryan & Renee Young posted the following on Twitter, teasing that they will bring back a pirate version of Talking Smack, airing on TOUT…

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Renee Young, Talking Smack, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading