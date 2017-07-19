wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan & Renee Young Tease Bringing Talking Smack Back Via TOUT
– Daniel Bryan & Renee Young posted the following on Twitter, teasing that they will bring back a pirate version of Talking Smack, airing on TOUT…
Don't worry folks, next week after #SmackdownLive, @ReneeYoungWWE and I will host a pirate version of #TalkingSmack on TOUT #fakenews
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 19, 2017
.@WWEDanielBryan is keeping the lights on at TOUT and dammit we'll make a show up next week. #TalkingSmack https://t.co/SEU2yGB4rn
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 19, 2017