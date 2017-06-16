wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Returning to Smackdown Next Week
– Daniel Bryan will be returning to his duties on the Blue Brand next week. WWE has announced that Bryan will return as General Manager on Tuesday’s post-Money In the Bank episode of Smackdown Live. Bryan has been off TV since April in anticipation of Brie Bella giving birth to their first child, which happened in May.
Bryan announced the news on Twitter, posting:
Looking forward to watching history be made at @WWE #MITB on Sunday but Tuesday it's back to work for me at #SDLive! #YesYesYes
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 16, 2017