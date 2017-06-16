wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan Returning to Smackdown Next Week

June 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Daniel Bryan will be returning to his duties on the Blue Brand next week. WWE has announced that Bryan will return as General Manager on Tuesday’s post-Money In the Bank episode of Smackdown Live. Bryan has been off TV since April in anticipation of Brie Bella giving birth to their first child, which happened in May.

Bryan announced the news on Twitter, posting:

