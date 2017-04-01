– Daniel Bryan spoke with Myles Galloway for a new interview promoting WrestleMania 33. The highlights are below:

On being a GM during WrestleMania: “It’s the first weekend where I am SmackDown General Manager during WrestleMania. It’s weird because as a performer it’s only your thing you have to worry about, but as the General Manager, you have to worry about all the things on SmackDown live so it’s like more stressful and less fun.”

On the match he is looking forward to most from Smackdown: “Really hard to say. I think I am excited to see Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt the most. I think they are both on top of their game so I can’t wait to see it, but it’s weird, I have a lot of matches I am really looking forward to that aren’t SmackDown matches. I have known Austin Aries for years. I wrestled him for 76 minutes in 2004, which was 13 years ago, but this will be his first WrestleMania and am excited for guys like that. I am excited for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal because I love Battle Royals, which you never know what is going to happen. Also looking forward to the Nikki Bella/John Cena vs Maryse/Miz match. I wanted it to be a face-punching extravaganza, I hope it’s a face punching extravaganza where it goes one way. I don’t know if you have seen John Cena’s fists but he has some really big hands.”

On the John Cena & Nikki proposal rumors: “I don’t know anything about it, but it’s weird though because I don’t know if it would be a great time to do it, I don’t know. We’re already on a reality show. I am a very private person, at least I always thought I was, and then now I’m on the E! Network and Brie and Nicole are on the YouTube channel. We’ll be like walking to see her baby doctor and we’re walking around and these guys are like, hey, we’re filming for E! I look over at Brie and say, is nothing private in our life anymore?”