Daniel Bryan recently spoke with Youtuber Myles about being Smackdown GM, Austin Aries and more. Here are highlights:

Bryan said that as General Manager of Smackdown, he has to worry about all of the Smackdown Live stuff for Wrestlemania weekend, which is more stressful and less fun. He then joked that Kalisto (who was close by) was always “running around and saying weird things,” so he “can’t trust him.”

– He said he was most looking forward to Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Ortonight, as they’re both on top of their games at the moment. He said he is also looking forward to Austin Aries vs. Neville (he’s known Aries for years and once wrestled him for 76 minutes), the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (he loves battle royals) and John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Miz and Maryse (he really wants Miz to get punched in the face).

– He doesn’t know if Cena will propose to Nikki Bella after their match but he doesn’t know if it’s a great moment for that to happen. He considers himself a private person even though he’s on a reality show. He spoke about going to the doctor with his wife Brie and how they were followed by cameras. He realized his life isn’t private anymore.