– WWE.com has released its official preview for tonight’s edition of Smackdown. Per the preview, General Manager Daniel Bryan will return to the show tonight, and he’s going to address the controversial finish to the women’s Money in the Bank match at last Sunday’s event. The match saw Carmella “win” the briefcase and contract after James Ellsworth climbed and retrieved it. Here’s a description from the official preview on Bryan’s return:

Though Daniel Bryan is likely excited about his return to Team Blue, The Beard has vowed to immediately address the controversy surrounding Carmella’s victory in the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The Princess of Staten Island walked out with a contract for a guaranteed SmackDown Women’s Championship Match, but only after James Ellsworth knocked Becky Lynch off a ladder and climbed it himself, retrieving the briefcase and dropping it into the waiting arms of Carmella.

Through social media, the other Ladder Match participants have expressed their fury over Ellsworth ruining their historic moment. With all eyes in the WWE Universe turning toward Team Blue, how will Bryan settle this controversial matter?

Here are the “Quick Hits” points for Smackdown tonight:

* The Lone Wolf reigns as Mr. Money in the Bank

* Will The Viper be looking for payback on Mahal?

* Will Mike & Maria Kanellis bring the power of love to Tuesday nights?

