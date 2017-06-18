wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan, Shane McMahon, Nikki Bella & James Ellsworth Comment on Women’s MITB Finish

June 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan and James Ellsworth took to Twitter to react to the finish of the first Women’s Money in the Bank match during tonight’s PPV. Both McMahon and Bryan, the latter of whom makes his return to Smackdown on Tuesday, shared their disappointment with Ellsworth’s getting involved in the match and retrieving the championship for Carmella with Bryan saying it will be addressed in the opening segment of Smackdown. Bella shared her pride in the Smackdown women’s roster while Ellsworth, as you can imagine, was far from disappointed:

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, James Ellsworth, Nikki Bella, Shane McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading