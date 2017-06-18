– Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan and James Ellsworth took to Twitter to react to the finish of the first Women’s Money in the Bank match during tonight’s PPV. Both McMahon and Bryan, the latter of whom makes his return to Smackdown on Tuesday, shared their disappointment with Ellsworth’s getting involved in the match and retrieving the championship for Carmella with Bryan saying it will be addressed in the opening segment of Smackdown. Bella shared her pride in the Smackdown women’s roster while Ellsworth, as you can imagine, was far from disappointed:

Absolutely unacceptable and cheap. The circumstances surrounding the Women's #MITB match will be the FIRST thing addressed on #SDLive. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 19, 2017

This is not what I had envisioned for the FIRST EVER Women's #MITB match. @realellsworth and @CarmellaWWE just robbed the #WWE Universe. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) June 19, 2017

Backstage watching #MITB & goodness I want to forearm the hell out of James! So proud of my SmackDown Live Women! They killed it!! N pic.twitter.com/j18oI5Sfli — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 19, 2017

SHE DID IT! The first ever Ms. #MITB issssssss @CarmellaWWE — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017