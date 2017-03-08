– On last night’s episode of Talking Smack, The Miz and Daniel Bryan had another heated back and forth, where Miz again said that Bryan wants to be a wrestler but can’t because of his head. Bryan then said that, “I can’t or they won’t let me? We’ll see in 18-months, we’ll see what happens.”

Bryan has teased many times that he still wants to wrestle, and that several specialists have cleared him but that WWE won’t. The speculation coming out of the show is that Bryan’s WWE contract expires in 18-months.