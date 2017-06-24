– WWE Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan commented on Cody Rhodes winning the ROH world title at last night’s Best in the World PPV event. Bryan also hinted that if Rhodes is still champion in September 2018, he might challenge him for the belt. It seems to hint that’s when his current WWE contract might expire. After that, Bryan then tweeted, #trollingforlife. You can check out his tweets below.

Congratulations! Being @ringofhonor champ for 462 days transformed me as a wrestler and was one of the best times in my career. Enjoy it! https://t.co/alSLGCeNcX — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 25, 2017