Daniel Cormier spoke with MMAjunkie following his win over Anthony Johnson at UFC 210. Highlights are below:

On people claiming that he did something sneaky to get down to weight: “People are going to believe what they want to believe. People love conspiracy. People love juicy details and mess. That’s kind of what they’re going with. I weighed in at 205, I fought on Saturday and defended the championship. Now it’s on to the next thing.”

On claimns there was some sort of towel trick used: “If any wrestler would know, it would be me, and I’m telling you right now – there is no old-school wrestling towel trick.”

On his state during the whole thing: “Everything is moving around – your mind’s like a fuzzy mess at that moment. You’re feeling terrible already because of the weight cut in general. Now you’re thinking everything is lost because the scale’s messed up. My nutrionist is like, ‘Let’s just get back on. Then we’ll go upstairs and lose the extra pound (if you’re still over).’ But we were pretty confident the weight was what it was.”