Darren Young to Undergo Surgery

February 8, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– It had been previously reported, Darren Young hyperextended, dislocated and broke his elbow taking an apron bump in his January 16th WWE Main Event match. Young posted the following on Instagram, noting that he’ll have “his elbow loaded with some serious hardware” in Birminghm, and mentioned his doctor. He could be out around six-months due to the injury…

