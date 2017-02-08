wrestling / News
Darren Young to Undergo Surgery
– It had been previously reported, Darren Young hyperextended, dislocated and broke his elbow taking an apron bump in his January 16th WWE Main Event match. Young posted the following on Instagram, noting that he’ll have “his elbow loaded with some serious hardware” in Birminghm, and mentioned his doctor. He could be out around six-months due to the injury…
Getting my elbow loaded with some serious hardware like the #OG #LexLuger tomorrow in #Birmingham. 😂 Dr. Dugas who is a phenomenal surgeon will be taking care of me. He did my knee 3 years ago. There is no time frame as to when I will be back but as always I will be keeping busy with rehab and my prior speaking etc. commitments. #uknowwhattimeitis #bionicelbow #loadedelbow #blockthehate #dreambig #bedifferent #thedoubtersmademedoit #injuriessuck #slowandsteady #gethealthy #loveyouall ✌🏽❤️ #mevsme