WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering’s daughter, Rachael Ellering, is apparently at the TNA Impact Taping today. Rachael won the bronze medal at the 2014 World Powerlifting Championships and has worked for NXT and SHINE in the past.

Lots of new faces today … @RachaelEllering looking to impress our world … world class power lifter, talented wrestler — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 2, 2017

Here’s a pic from her Instagram page back when she was working with NXT.