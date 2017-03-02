wrestling / News

Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer & Former NXT Talent At TNA Impact Taping (SPOILER)

March 2, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering’s daughter, Rachael Ellering, is apparently at the TNA Impact Taping today. Rachael won the bronze medal at the 2014 World Powerlifting Championships and has worked for NXT and SHINE in the past.

Here’s a pic from her Instagram page back when she was working with NXT.

Is this a dream? #Grateful #SWA #NXT

A post shared by Rachael Ellering (@therachaelellering) on

article topics :

Rachael Ellering, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading