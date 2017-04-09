– ESPN broadcaster Jonathan Coachman is apparently ending his coverage of WWE. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer then called out Coachman and ESPN over Twitter for not reporting on Mauro Ranallo missing from Smackdown. As previously reported, tensions between JBL and Mauro Ranallo allegedly lead to Ranallo disappearing from WWE TV last month. Meltzer proclaimed that ESPN has “castration tendencies” over the issue.

It’s unconfirmed, but many are suggesting that Coachman is stepping down from his gig of covering WWE for ESPN due to the recent controversy regarding JBL and his reports of bullying and harassing many workers in WWE over the years, including Mauro Ranallo, Justin Roberts, and others. Coachman has also been receiving tweets for not covering the story. Meltzer wrote, “ESPN gets chance after chance to show balls but this will be another time they’re showing castration tendencies.” Coachman defended himself and ESPN, claiming that ESPN doesn’t report on rumors for any sport or company. That seems highly inaccurate as you can go to ESPN right now and find an NBA Rumor Central report that was published on April 7. You can read their Twitter exchange below.

ESPN gets chance after chance to show balls but this will be another time they're showing castration tendencies. https://t.co/nk9SREhSqi — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 7, 2017

2 things: we don't report on rumors for any sport or company. And you getting "heat" for anything is laughable. https://t.co/9s4VK0fqLd — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 7, 2017

Good one. Ever watch your own morning shows? An announcer missing for a month is a rumor? https://t.co/V4E7F5ubKG — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 7, 2017

Reporting on a topic and actual details of a story two different things. Do you know how many this "story" came up at mania…zero.. https://t.co/FoPt1ER8Yq — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 7, 2017