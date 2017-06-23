– Davey Boy Smith Jr recently spoke with Hannibal TV (via wrestlinginc.com), and told a story about doing 500 Hindu squats with Ric Flair a week before his retirement match at WrestleMania 24…

“He and I, we did 500 Hindu squats together right before his – I think it was a week before his match with Shawn Michaels – his retirement match,” Smith revealed. “And him at his age to do 500 Hindu squats is really impressive. We did it in Hawaii and then he flew straight from there to do some appearances and then WrestleMania week. So it was a good way to bond with him. And he’s been nothing but great with me.”