– Davey Richards’ GFW tenure is at an end. Richards posted to Twitter today revealing that he has come to terms with the company on his release. Richards notes that he has “nothing but good memories” with the company and says that he asked for his release because, as much as he loves the business, his goal has been to be a doctor and he is unable to balance the demands of medical school and his wrestling career anymore.

Richards and his partner Eddie Edwards joined GFW (TNA at the time) in January of 2014 as The Wolves. During their run as a team, Edwards and Richards won the TNA Tag Team Championships five times.