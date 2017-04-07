WWE, Susan G. Komen and Manduka (a yoga brand), teamed up for a “Project: OM” yoga event with Maria Menounos and Diamond Dallas Page at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida. Dana Warrior, Titus O’Neil and Natalya were also on hand for the event, along with 150 fans in a yoga class to support project:OM.

Project:OM was created by Susan G. Komen and Manduka to get one million yoga participants to promote health and wellness while raising millions of dollars to support Susan G. Komen. The organization has a goal of reducing breast cancer deaths by 50% in the US by 2026. All proceeds go to breast cancer research and community outreach programs in the country. DDP led his DDP Yoga program for the beginner-focused class which was open to all.

Today saw the launch of Project: OM’s “M Challenge,” which is meant to “encourage participation and help spread the word about project:OM.” It asks people to get their friends to do two downward dogs, then create an “M” to post on social media with the hashtag #projectOM, tagging friends and inviting them to take the challenge. You can find more information here.