In an interview with WWE Youtuber Myles, DDP spoke about going into the Hall of Fame and who he wished could have inducted him. Here are highlights:

On his reaction to getting the nod for the Hall Of Fame this year: “I never dreamed that I’d be a Hall Of Famer man. It wasn’t my mission in the beginning because I went from a manager, to a wrestler. You know, at 35 in a match, so to ever think that I would be in this spot – I’m super honored and humbled to be here. When it comes to doing that speech, it’s gonna be bittersweet because the guy who would’ve inducted me would’ve been Dusty Rhodes. And without him being there it’s gonna – You can even hear it in my voice right? When I think about it. You know it hits me hard. So I’m really looking forward to it though man. It’s a dream come true.”

On who will be inducting him: “I’m not exactly sure yet but they got a couple of names that they read by me and – you know, I don’t think they want that out there yet. But it’ll be someone who knows my career pretty well. I have a pretty extensive list after Dusty, Jake being the main name the way I look at it. But I’m not sure Jake can swing it that night. It’s gonna be emotional.”

On if he still watches the WWE today: “When I get the chance to watch it, I’ll watch. I was super excited – I didn’t see the match. I’m a big fan of Bray Wyatt. Like a big fan. He done my DDP Yoga program. I sent him different eating plans to help him. These guys today don’t take pain killers, they don’t take muscle relaxers, they have to work their own pain out. WWE has the best health Wellness policy. Not only the NFL, NBA, or MLB, they have the best program. These guys need help to alleviate the pain from that wound. And I’ve helped Bray, just like AJ Styles, Jericho, Goldust, Zack Ryder, the list goes on and on but specifically Bray. He’s getting to wear that top gold strap. I’m really happy for him.”

On his reaction to Goldberg returning to WWE: “I tell you I was shocked. Not completely shocked, because I knew Bill wanted to get in there. He wished he had one more run for his kid. Like he wanted his kid to experience what he’d experienced. Bill was dramatic about staying in shape. So he’s not your average 49 year old. Hell he’s not your average 39 year old. You know cause he’s in such magnificent shape. I knew he’d put the work in and for him and Brock I think it’s gonna be a great match.”