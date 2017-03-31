– Cult of Whatever recently interviewed WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductee Diamond Dallas Page. Below are some highlights.

DDP on his Hall of Fame induction: “I guess I really summed it all up on the inside of the Hall of Fame ring, WWE ask for an inscription on the inside of the rings and I just wrote, “Work ethic equals dreams! DDP” All of the hard work and not ever listening to all the people who told me I could never do it. It wasn’t really that I wanted to prove them wrong as much as it was wanting to prove myself right. When you look back at my career and the way I got to the Hall of Fame, it started at WrestleMania VI driving Rhythm and Blues (Honky Tonk Man & Greg Valentine) down to the ring in a pink Cadillac convertible, that was my car and the car got the gig not me, I was just a driver.”

His thoughts on Eric Bischoff inducting him:His thoughts on Goldberg being back in WWE at 49 years old: “Goldberg is there at the age of 49-years-old but he hasn’t had a match yet. A bit like Taker’s slot, Goldberg is going to deliver for that one match at WrestleMania against Brock. As soon as a saw the finish of their first match at Survivor Series I knew that everything was building to this match at WrestleMania. As far as I’m concerned it is awesome booking, some people may not like it but then they don’t really understand wrestling because that match was not a Royal Rumble match or Backlash, there was only one place that match was ever going to take place and that’s at WrestleMania. They have done a tremendous job building the match and Brock has done an amazing job with the business, Brock kills guys, that’s what he does but he has built Goldberg. Brock v Goldberg is the match I’m most looking forward to at this years WrestleMania. I’m hoping that Bill can be the athlete that he is and I hope that he doesn’t get hurt out there with the beast. For me Brock Lesnar is as tough as it gets from A to Z. All WCW will be loving this match, that is how Goldberg should’ve been brought into his original WWE run, that is how we all should’ve been brought into the WWE from WCW.”