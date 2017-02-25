wrestling / News
DDP Talks About The Influence Of Dusty Rhodes and Jake Roberts
In an interview with ESPN, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the influence of Dusty Rhodes and more. Here are highlights:
On getting called for the Hall of Fame: “He [Triple H] was down there with me at the Power Plant; he was Terra Rizin down in WCW. We rode together, we hung together. He’s talking about, ‘I never thought you could do it. This guy was like 35 and a half. What were you thinking? But you did it.’ He put me over to such a degree that I said, ‘Hey, wait a minute. Is it that call?’ I started getting choked up and I couldn’t even talk.”
On the influence of Dusty Rhodes and Jake Roberts: “I always say that without Dusty Rhodes, there is no Diamond Dallas Page. But without Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, there’s no three-time world champion, and there’s no Hall of Fame.”
On being the underdog: “How could I not be the underdog, starting at 35 and a half and going from a manager and a fourth-string color commentator to being a wrestler? I got my a– kicked. A lot. But I learned from all of the mistakes that I made.”