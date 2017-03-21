– Dean Ambrose recently spoke with sportskeeda.com, and was asked about a possible heel turn. Here is what he had to say…

“I go out there and just try to be myself. Whatever mood I’m in is kind of the version of me you’re going to get that day. I go out and do me and what I feel like and I don’t really think too much about it. There’s a lot I still want to do in my career and there’s going to be a whole other chapter in the future.”