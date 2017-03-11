Planeta Wrestling recently interviewed WWE Superstar and former world champion Dean Ambrose. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Ambrose on being in the Elimination Chamber: “Elimination Chamber was cool man, I’ve never been in one and that was a highlight for me. There’s not many matches where I go into where I haven’t had experience in that type of match. It was a very cool, ominous looking structure. I think I was the first guy to walk down the aisle and you just look at this big, empty, scary, Dracula’s mansion. I just jumped right in there because you can’t hesitate in situations like that. I enjoyed going in there and – you know the adrenaline you get in there and putting it all on the line, risking your health and safety for the sheer joy of competition, that’s the kind of thing we live for. It was very scary but I loved it.”

His thoughts on Baron Corbin and having a feud with him: “Nothing is set in stone yet. Baron Corbin seems like he wants a piece of me and that means I want a piece of his ass too, you know what I’m saying? If it comes down to that then – Baron Corbin is one of those guys that’s an up-and-comer on SmackDown Live. A year ago he was just coming out of NXT or whatever, he’s a blue chip prospect. He’s starting to get some experience under his belt and get some big matches, big wins here and there. It’s something I can sink my teeth into, a new challenge. Hot young stud coming up and in this situation I have the more experience, so I’m going to have to use that to my advantage.”

Ambrose on the differences between old school stars and today’s stars: “I’ve been around in WWE for quite a while now and before that had – even in Florida – I’ve been all around the world and seen every type of style in opponent, the way I was trained and stuff I got a lot more tricks up my sleeve. Where a new guy may only know one or two ways to do something. I know all of the moves and I’ve forgotten more stuff than the newer guys might even know. I’ve just got more tools in my toolbox than a guy like that.”

Ambrose on the idea of Smackdown being better than Raw: “I think SmackDown has proven that – I’ve certainly never looked at it like I want to beat RAW or a competition thing. You have to take a certain pride in your work. I think that SmackDown, and knowing that we’ve gotten so much great feedback from the company saying ‘You guys are doing real good, you guys are becoming – we see the audience grow, we see it every week at the live events the crowd is really into the feuds and the rivalries.’ As a locker room we may beat each other up every night but I think there’s been a big swell of pride in the SmackDown locker room. Just a really good group of guys, it’s one of the best locker rooms I’ve ever been a part of, it may be the best locker room I’ve ever been a part of. Even guys that are out there punching each other in the face every night we’re kind of on the same team in some ways because we all take great pride that the show started as a new show, on a new night, and it’s a live show. We take a lot of pride that we really created something good, I think we all take a little bit of ownership in that.”