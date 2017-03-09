– Dean Ambrose recently spoke with Top Turnbuckle (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 32 Match: “The thing is, WrestleMania is a night- that’s a night you don’t want to have any regrets about and ya wanna be able to just, ya wanna, go out there and lay everything on the line. Ya know? So, for me, I do that every single night.”

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin saying he was resting on his laurels: “Yeah, that would kind of bother- when you’re like the hardest working guy in the company and killing yourself, I’ve been- I’ve not taken so much as a day off, that’s just the way I am, ya know? I’m happier when I’m going like 30 minutes every night, getting’ tossed around and then come back to the locker room and like, my nose is bleeding, I’m coughing up blood and s—, and like, hurt, sweatin’ and I feeling completely tired and exhausted, that’s when I feel like ‘aw, okay’ at the end of the day. I feel like I need to get that out every single night, that’s the ‘fun’ for me.”

Working hurt: “I’ve been lucky to never been injured, anything catastrophic, but I’m hurt all the time like, every single day. I’ve been hurt for four years. More than that, but I’m always hurt, but never injured. Some of the stuff, maybe I should have been like ‘Hey, I need six months to deal with this’ or whatever, whatever it is, especially last year, but I’m just hard wired to be like ‘I’m not hurt, I’m not hurt, I’m not hurt’ and I just work through it until it heals or whatever. Ya know what I mean? So, this is why I do it, ya know? Which is not smart, but it’s not like I’m walking around ‘Walking Dead.'”