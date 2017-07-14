– Dean Ambrose recently spoke with The Herald-Dispatch, here are the highlights…

On His Unhinged Persona: “I feel like I’m a pretty sensible individual. I don’t feel unhinged (another characterization). It is what it is. Michael Cole (WWE announcer on ‘Monday Night Raw’ and pay-per-views) said it on TV enough times it clicked. I’m used to it. You know you get labels put on. In the ring, I don’t care. I fly by the seat of my pants, do whatever I feel like doing. Don’t worry about the consequences.”

On The Early Days of The Shield: “They threw us right to the wolves. We clicked immediately. We go week to week. We’d figure it out, did a lot on the fly. It all worked out. It’s a means to an end. Three new guys come in and kick the door down. It’s very rare three personalities work like that. You could tell we resonate with people. I’ve made way more money, got a lot more things done, a lot more work without them.”

On Winning & Losing Titles & Hoe He Feels Physically: “You know they’ll come and go. You long to hold a championship belt, know it’s going to leave and you work to get one again. One moment you win a battle royal, you battle with a kendo stick, whatever it is. I don’t know any other way. I’ve been doing it so long. How’s my body doing? Terrible, I feel like crap. Doing this for over than a decade, not bad.”