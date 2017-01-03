– Dean Ambrose put a stop to The Miz’s celebratory tour as Intercontinental Champion. Ambrose defeated Miz to win the title on Tuesday’s Smackdown despite several attempts to interfere from Maryse and a title belt shot from Miz. This is Ambrose’s second reign as Intercontinental Champion, ending the Miz’s sixth run at forty-nine days. You can check out pics and video from the match below along with video of the opening segment in which Maryse slapped Ambrose in the ring during an exchange between challenger and champion: