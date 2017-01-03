wrestling
Dean Ambrose Wins WWE Intercontinental Title on Smackdown (Pics, Video)
– Dean Ambrose put a stop to The Miz’s celebratory tour as Intercontinental Champion. Ambrose defeated Miz to win the title on Tuesday’s Smackdown despite several attempts to interfere from Maryse and a title belt shot from Miz. This is Ambrose’s second reign as Intercontinental Champion, ending the Miz’s sixth run at forty-nine days. You can check out pics and video from the match below along with video of the opening segment in which Maryse slapped Ambrose in the ring during an exchange between challenger and champion:
Looks like @mikethemiz needs a breather right off the bat against an UNHINGED @TheDeanAmbrose… #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/RF7wFxBJbU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
This is how confident The #LunaticFringe @TheDeanAmbrose feels right now! #SDLive #ICTitle @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/nsy02U1qB8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
The opening @mikethemiz needed? DELIVERED by @MaryseMizanin on the outside! #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/l3f2hmLRN7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
.@TheDeanAmbrose takes an early edge in his #ICTitle Match vs. @MikeTheMiz, sending the champ over the announcers' table! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/d8IJnxAZqG
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
The LOOK on @mikethemiz's face means he's taking things to a whole new level! #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/EA9YpLRpb7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
The taunting of @WWEDanielBryan continues courtesy of #ICChampion @mikethemiz… #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/IUfzUueWeY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
ONE-TWO-THREEEEEEEEE! @TheDeanAmbrose hits #DirtyDeeds and TAKES the #ICTitle from @mikethemiz! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/vPXmX13A4m
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
Your NEWWWWWWW #ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose did exactly what he said he was going to do! #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/7gR1KgL8Ie
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
The #LunaticFringe @TheDeanAmbrose is now a TWO-TIME #ICChampion! What a start to 2017 for #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/O8WqluZYlI
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017