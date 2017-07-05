– DeAngelo Williams is making his professional wrestling debut and retirement match one and the same. The NFL free agent appeared on Adam Schefter’s ESPN show and said that he won’t be returning to the ring after his match at Slammiversary, despite the fact that GFW wanted him to do more.

Williams said that he did the match for free in honor of his late uncle and went gung ho with the match, as he respects the business too much to just phone it in. He added, “It was my debut and my retirement all at the same time.”

Williams teamed with Moose to defeat Chris Adonis and Eli Drake.