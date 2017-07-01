– Mic.com recently interviewed Deonna Purrazzo. Below are some highlights.

Purrazzo on how she broke into wrestling: “When I started watching wrestling and I saw [women] like Trish Stratus, Lita, Victoria, I knew one day if I tried it, I could be just like them. After that, I simply became obsessed with all things wrestling, and at 9 years old, I told my parents I wanted to be a professional wrestler. I think they thought it was a childhood phase and I’d outgrow it, but, 14 years later, I am living that dream every single day. Of course they were skeptical about my choice to sign up at 18, fresh out of high school, but seeing the success I have gained in such a short time, I think they would say they are more than proud now. I wanted to change the perception of women’s wrestling from that young age.”

On the struggle for women in the business: “I think the biggest [struggle] is one we’re fighting every day — to be athletes and treated with the same respect as the men. We are in the midst of the biggest boom period of women’s wrestling and there are opportunities all over the world for women to learn and experience from, but people still argue this isn’t for women. Hopefully, we as women continue to break down barriers and produce the best quality wrestling possible.”

On injuries in her career: “So far, I have broken my nose twice, I’ve had a concussion and have had seven stitches under my left eye from a catch gone wrong in the ring. However, we are trained to expect injuries to happen and how to cope with them as they happen and know, ‘The show must go on!'”