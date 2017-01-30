Dave Melzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc) that the current plan for the Universal title is to have Goldberg fight Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane (March 5). Goldberg would then move on to defend against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33.

Owens is set to defend against Sami Zayn at WWE live events heading into Fastlane, which would presumably become non-title after Fastlane, as they’re still scheduled. Goldberg doesn’t work live events, so if he wins the title, this will be the third year in a row a world title wasn’t defended at live events before Wrestlemania. Triple H went into Wrestlemania 32 as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Lesnar did the same before Wrestlemania 31. Neither worked live events at that time.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are set to fight at house shows leading into Wrestlemania, and their match will headline those RAW events. However, the plan is still for Reigns to fight The Undetaker at the event. It was previously reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that neither AJ Styles nor Kevin Owens would be champion heading into Wrestlemania.