– TNA tapes episodes of TNA Impact, Xposion and One Night Only content this week (March 2 -March 5) at Soundstage 21 (the original Impact Zone) in Universal Studios on Florida. Cody Rhodes vs. Moose has been announced for the taping on March 2nd.

