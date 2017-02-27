wrestling / News

Details on This Week’s TNA TV Tapings

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– TNA tapes episodes of TNA Impact, Xposion and One Night Only content this week (March 2 -March 5) at Soundstage 21 (the original Impact Zone) in Universal Studios on Florida. Cody Rhodes vs. Moose has been announced for the taping on March 2nd.

