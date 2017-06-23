– Vince Russo’s restraining order against Jim Cornette has been revealed. Pro Wrestling Sheet has obtained the full protective order, which you can read here. A judge approved the petition, ruling that there was enough evidence that Cornette had “stalked” Russo.

In the paperwork, Russo listed the June 15th episode of Cornette’s podcast, in which he claims Cornette “threatened me with bodily harm and a physical altercation.” He also listed as an “incident” that Cornette has been “stalking/harassing me for the last [eighteen] years.”

The judge ruled that Cornette is “enjoined from threatening to commit or committing acts of domestic or family violence, stalking or a sex offense” against Russo, He is also “prohibited from harassing, annoying, telephoning, contacting or directly or indirectly communicating” with Russo, and must stay away from Russo’s residence and place of employment.”

The order is effective until June 16th, 2019.