Details on When The Mae Young Classic Will Air
June 26, 2017 | Posted by
According to squaredcirclesirens.com, WWE has announced that the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament will stream exclusively on WWE Network, starting Monday, Aug. 28, with the first four episodes available on demand. Episodes five through eight will be available on demand on Monday, Sept. 4. The finals will stream live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10PM ET. Jim Ross & Lita will do commentary for the shows.