– AJ Styles’ capture of the United States Championship at Madison Square Garden on Friday was reportedly a decision made for the sake of his upcoming WWE DVD. Sportskeeda’s Billi Bhatti reports that WWE wanted the DVD, which is set to release in about six months, to have another significant moment to put at the end of the feature. With his WWE Championship win being nine months old at this point, it was felt that giving him the US Title at the iconic venue would be a big moment to include.

The site notes that WWE is always open to a title switch at a house show every two to three years, as it gives the impression that anything can happen in WWE at any time. Styles was originally set to face Owens for the championship at Battleground on July 23rd, but the match is not listed on WWE.com as of now.