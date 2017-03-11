During Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Alberto El Patron made his debut with the promotion, only he received a quiet reaction when he came out. Wrestling Inc reports that Patron’s segment was reshot after a production error named him as “Alberto de Patron” on the video wall. The re-taped entrance was different from the original one, in which received a “massive pop” that he reveled in while on the stage. The re-taped entrance explains why the audience can’t be seen or heard as he walks down the ramp.