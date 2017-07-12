– The GFW vs. Hardy Boyz war over the Broken Universe gimmick flared up again today, and it appears that Reby Hardy’s words may be accurate. PWInsider reports that a deal was agreed to between the Hardys and GFW’s parent company Anthem Media that would delegate the rights to the Hardys, but that Anthem has yet to sign off.

During his media call today, Jeff Jarrett said that GFW still had the rights to the gimmick and nothing had changed in regard to that, which caused Rebecca Hardy to lay into Jarrett and GFW on Twitter. She claimed that there was an agreement in place last week and the site says that according to several sources, all sides agreed to a deal in principle which would have seen them release a statement wishing each other well and agreeing to no longer comment publicly about each other. The Hardys would have gained the ability to use the gimmick, with Anthem possibly getting monetary compensation. Billy Corgan was said to have helped mediate the deal, and WWE was not involved in it.

The deal was drafted by the Hardys’ lawyers and sent to Ed Nordholm of Anthem Media (and president of GFW) to sign off on. Matt Hardy had commented on Twitter, claiming that a resolution was close. But as of now, several weeks have passed without any response from Nordholm.

According to the site’s sources, if Nordholm doesn’t sign off on the contract then the only recourse by the Hardy’s will be a lawsuit. One source claims that decisions made during Dixie Carter’s ownership of Impact are likely to be technically considered contract breaches, which would give the Hardys a point of attack in a lawsuit.