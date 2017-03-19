wrestling / News

Details on Why Xavier Woods Missed This Weekend’s WWE Live Shows Following Paige Sex Tape Leak

March 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

As reported earlier, a sex tape featuring Paige and Xavier Woods leaked onto the internet over the weekend after Paige was hacked. The footage has led to speculation that both Woods and Paige would face some sort of punishment from WWE as a result.

Xavier Woods did not work Friday’s WWE live show in Syracuse, NY or Saturday’s show in Allentown, PA, but the reason had nothing to do with the Paige sex tape, but instead because he was hosting the SXSW Gaming Awards in Austin, TX.

article topics :

Paige, Xavier Woods, Larry Csonka

