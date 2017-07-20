According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, even with the return of John Cena, WWE is having a hard time selling tickets for Sunday’s WWE Battleground PPV. The $125 seats have been cut to $75. The $75 tickets have been cut to $55 and the $55 tickets have been cut to $25. Philadelphia is a historically good wrestling market, but the Wells Fargo Center would hold around 15,000 seats for a PPV, making it larger than most venues they run in.