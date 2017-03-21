– Diamond Dallas Page is defending Paige over the leak of her private photos and videos following her phone being hacked. TMZ Sports caught up with Page and asked him about the hack and what he’d like to do to the person who leaked her private photos and videos.

“I’d like to b-tch slap him in front of everybody,” Page said with a laugh. “I just want it to go away because she’s a good lady. She’s amazing.”

Page added that he doesn’t think this deters anything regarding women’s wrestling, noting, “Charlotte Flair, I mean, if that ain’t her daddy’s daughter, she’s unbelievable. I love all the girls, Sasha, Becky and Paige. I was really bummed out when [Paige] hurt her neck like that, so hopefully she’ll be back… it is what it is.”