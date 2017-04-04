– Diamond Dallas Page may be a positive guy, but even he can lose his cool. The WWE Hall of Fame inductee was the guest on the Dan Le Batard show talking about his induction and per Wrestling Inc, when Le Batard tried to push him on the real-life stories of rivalries behind the scenes, Page got angry and dropped a couple of F-bombs. You can check out the full interview here.

The interview began fine, with Page being asked about other names he used coming up in the business and going into the Hall of Fame. He said that his Hall of Fame speech is the best thing he’s ever done and how he got emotional talking about Dusty Rhodes, then was asked to do a Dusty impression.

When the topic of his most memorable beef came up, Page talked about his Feud of the Year win in Pro Wrestling Illustrated with Randy Savage in 1997 and how that feud made his career. He retold the story of the phone message he left with Savage that he told at the Hall of Fame ceremony and Le Batard said that he was wanting to know about real life feuds. Page laughed at that and Le Batard asked about Ric Flair. Page said that he gets along well with Page now but Le Batard cut him off and talked about how Flair wrote in his book, “Page’s climb to the top will go down in history as one of the greatest jokes ever perpetrated in our industry. The guy was an average wrestler, and an average talker with a bunch of tattoos that did nothing to win over fans.”

Page replied, “It was called a little venting. At the time, Naitch and I did go through quite a bit of heat with each other.” He noted that the two made up a few weeks after Flair’s retirement at a fan convention, after which Le Batard asked about how the Scott Steiner feud went down and who was trying to rip whose eyes out.

Page then appeared to get heated and said, “Hey monkey, monkey, yo monkey, who the hell do you think you’re talking to? Monkey, who the hell do you think you’re talking to? I’m Positively Page! You think I’m going to flame your garbage? Asshole! f–k you!”

The hosts seemed to think this was a joke but Page dropped another F-word and the segment quickly cut off. When they came back, Page was gone and one of the producers came on to talk with the hosts, saying that Page continued to yell at the situation on the phone with her afterward and said he just wanted Le Batard to stop talking about it, because the host “got what he wanted.” The producer described Page as “maniacal” but wasn’t entirely sure if he was legitimately angry or not.