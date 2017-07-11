– Diamond Dallas Page has spoken with Wrestling Inc over Vader claiming that Page refused to help him with his health issues. Page had been working with Vader via his DDP Yoga program earlier this year, but Vader took to Twitter yesterday and ripped into Page, saying Page turned him down unless he quit wrestling:

This bull shit @REALDDP TURNED ME DOWN BY SAYING HAD TO QUIT WRESTLING OR I WASN'T WELCOME AT HIS TRAINING CENTER https://t.co/vkl8ywQ4aa — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) July 10, 2017

I have to wrestle to pay hospital bills he said Iwas still wrestling he couldnt do anything for me. I wrestle twice amont https://t.co/dnIosrZ0p9 — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) July 10, 2017

Wascold because I needed the to lose WT to save my life but I couldn't come to hisyoga centerbecause I was still wrestling atwo times amonth https://t.co/j9W7YeXwnA — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) July 10, 2017

Page told the site that he had asked Vader to move to Atlanta and get his own home there so that Page could work with him at his performance center. DPP said Vader needed to realize he was sixty-one and that the program would almost certainly not help him if he continued to put wear and tear on his body in the ring.

“I can’t heal you with the program if you’re constantly continuing to beat up your body wrestling, the program wouldn’t have helped Jake [Roberts] or anyone else,” Page said. “I worked with Leon and he’s really beat up from all the years of football and wrestling. My initials aren’t JC, they’re DDP. Everyone at any age needs time to heal, especially at 61, that’s just common sense. Anybody who knows me at all knows I would never turn anyone down to work with them at my PC, especially one of the boys. Leon just needs to return my call.”