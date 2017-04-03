WWE WrestleMania XXXIII

4-2-17

Orlando, FL

Your hosts are Michael Cole, Byron Saxton & Corey Graves for Raw. Tom Phillips, JBL & David Otunga for SmackDown.

Pre-Show

WWE Cruiserweight Championship- Neville © vs. Austin Aries

They grapple to start and Neville bails when Aries gets the better of him. Basement dropkick by Aries and he hits a second rope elbow to the back of the head for 2. Neville blocks the Heat Seeking Missile with an enzuigiri and he hits a missile dropkick for 1. They came back from a commercial and Neville works a rear chin lock. Aries fights back but Neville knocks him down and misses the Phoenix Splash. STO by Aries and he follows up with the pendulum elbow. He backdrops Neville to the floor and follows out with an axe handle off the top to the floor. Heat Seeking Missile by Aries gets 2. They go up and Aries shoves Neville off before following up with the missile dropkick for 2. Release German suplex by Neville and he hits a super kick. Dead lift German by Neville gets 2. Aries rolls through the Rings of Saturn for 2 and they trade blows, with Aries hitting a Roaring Elbow knocking Neville to the floor!!! Aries tries to get Neville back in but Neville catches him with an enzuigiri from the apron. They go up again and Aries takes him off with a Frankensteiner. Aries goes up and he hits the 450 Splash for 2!!! Last Chancery by Aries but Neville rakes the eyes to break. He kicks the ropes into the bad eye of Aries and he goes up. Red Arrow by Neville gets 3!!!

Winner and Still WWE Cruiserweight Champion- Neville ***1/2 ( Hell of a little match. Took some time to find their rythum but once they did this became a war of attrition with both guys hitting each other with whatever was left in the tank. Finish was fantastic too, as Neville went to Aries’ one weakness, his previously injured eye, in an act of desperation and he got a dirty albeit clean win to retain his title.)

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Strowman dumps Primo right at the bell and he knocks Kalisto and Gotch out as well. Strowman lawn darts Slater out. Big Show dumps Jey Uso and Goldust before shoving Konnor out. Show and Strowman look like they’re about to go head to head but Zayn attacks him. Strowman fights him off and he dumps Show!!! Viktor gets dumped but everyone gangs up on Strowman and it works, he’s eliminated!!! Mark Henry dumps Curt Hawkins. Ziggler low bridges R-Truth to the floor. Ziggler dumps Rhyno. American Alpha back drop English to the floor and then dropkick Axel out. They dump Jimmy Uso but Dane dumps both Jordan and Gable. Bing dumps both members of Breezango and Henry dumps Sin Cara onto them. Some guys gang up on Mark Henry and dump him. Zigger super kicks Bing off the apron to eliminate him. Zayn hits a Helluva Kick knocking Epico off the top to the floor. Mojo Rawley dumps Bo Dallas. Mojo presses Ziggler and he dumps him. Apollo Crews was dumped as well. O’Neal knocks Harper off the apron with a big boot. Zayn clotheslines O’Neal out but Dane dumps Zayn out. Rawley hits a Stinger Splash into the corner on Dane and he knocks him down with the Pounce. Jinder Mahal and Mojo brawl on the floor in front of Rob Gronkowski. Mahal confronts Gronk and throws his drink at him. Gronk wants some of Jinder but security tries to stop him. Gronk decides to enter the ring and he hits the Three Point Stance on Jinder!!! Rawley dumps Dane and he blocks a suplex from the apron from Mahal. He knocks Mahal off for the win!!!

Winner- Mojo Rawley ** ( This ended up being nothing more than a vehicle to do the spot with Gronk so it was whatever. At least Rawley was built up as a favorite beforehand so him winning was one of the few good choices out of the bunch. Zayn was the standout and it’s a shame this was what he put in for the show. The Show/Strowman stuff was disappointing and really they could have just had Strowman dump everyone in the match to continue his boot and create a more buzzworthy moment than what the Gronk spot ended up being. )

WWE Intercontinental Championship- Dean Ambrose © vs. Baron Corbin

Clothesline by Corbin and he slides to the floor but Ambrose immediately follows out with a suicide dive. Back in, Corbin blocks a bulldog, sending Corbin rib first into the post. Baseball slide by Corbin and he works over the ribs of Ambrose. Corbin works over Ambrose on the floor and he grabs a half nelson. Ambrose fights out and he sends Corbin shoulder first into the post. Cobin blocks the standing flying elbow off the top from Ambrose for 2 and they go up. Ambrose fights him off and he low bridges Corbin to the floor. Corbin nails Ambrose as he comes out for a slingshot pescado and he charges but misses and crashes into the steps. Standing flying elbow to the floor by Ambrose. Swinging neck breaker by Ambrose gets 2. Big boot blocks the Lunatic Lariat and he hits Deep Six for 2. Lunatic Lariat by Ambrose and he goes for the Dirty Deeds but Corbin blocks and hits a single arm power bomb for 2. Ambrose escapes the End of Days and hits the Dirty Deeds for 3.

Winner and Still WWE Intercontinental Champion- Dean Ambrose **1/2 (This was a decent match but it was paint by the number stuff. Followed a simple formula with the rib work and the final stretch didn’t have the heat or excitement that it needed. It was worked like the pre-show match it was.)

Main Show

The New Day come out to start and they promise a great night of action. They declare it’s time to pull the lever for the ultimate thrill ride, WrestleMania.

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Styles controls early and mocks Shane. Shane gets a roll-up for 2 and Styles quickly bails. Styles throws a hard right but Shane fires back on Styles. Styles pulls Shane to the floor and he hits a baseball slide that sends Shane FLYING over the announce table. Back in, Styles throws more hard strikes at Shane and he hits the corner forearm for 2. Styles looks to springboard but Shane blocks, sending Styles crashing to the mat. Shane throws some jabs and he hits a back elbow. Release Northern Lights suplex by Shane and he hits the Olympic Slam for 2. DVD back breaker by Styles and he rolls Shane into the Calf Crusher. Shane counters into a cross arm breaker and he then turns it into the Oomapalta. He converts it into a cover for 2 and they clothesline each other. Styles snaps Shane’s neck off the ropes and he goes for the springboard 450 but Shane blocks and catches him in the Triangle Choke. Styles counters into the Styles Clash for 2!!! They trade blows and Shane throws some knees. Styles goes for the enzuigiri but misses Shane and nails the ref. Pele by Styles and he grabs some trash cans. He places one against Shane in the corner and he goes for the Coast to Coast but Shane blocks using the trash can. Shane creates the same set-up and he hits the Coast to Coast into the trash can!!! Shane covers for 2!!! Shane puts Styles on the announce table and he goes up. Shane misses the flying elbow drop through the announce table!!! Back in, Styles counters the Phenomenal Forearm into swinging DDT!!! Shane goes up and he misses the Shooting Star Press!!!! Phenomenal Forearm by Styles gets 3.

Winner- AJ Styles ***1/2 ( By sheer force of will these two managed to pull out a great match. The story of the first half was Shane trying to hang with Styles in a pure wrestling element and it was a mixed back. At times, his counters and striking looked good while at other it was ugly and unrealistic. Once they brought out the plunder, this was awesome, with great bumps and exciting sequences. This would have been better served as an outright hardcore match but I think this exceeded expectations and just shows how great Styles truly is. )

US Championship- Chris Jericho © vs. Kevin Owens

They slug it out and Jericho catches Owens in the Walls but Owens quickly gets to the ropes. Baseball slide by Jericho and he hits a crossbody off the top to the floor. Back in, Jericho goes up and hits an axe handle off the top. Super kick by Owens and he hits the Cannonball into the corner. Cannonball on the apron by Owens and back in, he grabs a chin lock. PK Kick into a back senton by Owens gets 2. Jericho comes back with a dropkick and he hits the springboard dropkick knocking Owens off the apron. Jericho backdrops Owens on the floor and Jericho overpowers Owens on the floor. Back in, Jericho hits a back elbow off the top for 2. Package Powerbomb by Owens gets 2. They go up and Jericho takes Owens off with a Frankensteiner off the top for 2. Bulldog by Jericho and he misses the Lionsault. Super kick by Owens gets 2. Owens goes for the Frog Splash but eats knees. Lionsault from Jericho eats knees. Owens goes for the Swanton Bomb but THAT eats knees as well. Owens blocks the Walls of Jericho and he hits the swinging Air Raid Crash for 2. Lionsault by Jericho gets 2. Owens counters a hurricanrana into the Walls of Jericho but Jericho won’t tap. Super kick by Owens and he goes for the Cannonball but Jericho counters THAT into the Walls of Jericho!!! Owens makes the ropes!!! Pop Up Powerbomb by Owens gets 2!!! He goes for another but Jericho counters into the Codebreaker for 2 as Owens gets his FINGER on the ropes!!! Owens super kicks Jericho’s leg in the ropes and he hits the Apron Bomb!!! Back in, he covers for 3!!!

Winner and NEW WWE US Champion- Kevin Owens ***3/4 ( Despite the tough spot after the craziness at the end of Styles/Shane, this ended up being a hell of a match. Final few minutes ruled with both men knowing exactly what the other was thinking after months of teaming together and preparing counters for it. Owens hitting the Apron Bomb was a great finish since that’s his ace in the hole when he needs it and he used the most opportune moment to break it out. On another show, this would have been a classic but considering the spot, these two did as great a job as you could ask. )

Elimination Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Bayley © vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair

Everyone targets Jax to start but she gets the better of everyone. Bonzai Drop to Bayley and Charlotte chops away. Jax tosses Charlotte off the apron onto Bayley and Banks on the floor. They regroup and all go after Jax again. Knee strike by Bayley and Charlotte hit a big boot into a double back suplex for 2. Avalanche in the corner by Jax to Charlotte and she goes up but they take her off with a triple power bomb for 3!!! Nia Jax is eliminated.

Charlotte bails, wanting to let Bayley & Banks to fight it out. That doesn’t last long as Charlotte pulls Bayley out, allowing Banks to hit a summersault pescado to the floor onto her. Charlotte goes up and HITS A CORKSCREW MOONSAULT TO THE FLOOR!!!! Back in, Charlotte hits the STF for 2. Roll-up by Banks gets 2 and she hits a tilt-a-whirl slam. Banks goes up and hits the Meteora off the top for 2. Banks Statement but Charlotte fights out so Banks gets the O’Connor roll for 2. The kick-out sends Banks crashing into the exposed corner and Charlotte gets 3. Sasha Banks is eliminated.

Charlotte sends Bayley knee first into the exposed corner and she goes up. Moonsault misses and Bayley covers for 2. Bayley goes up and leaps but Charlotte blocks and grabs the Figure-8. Bayley fights her way to the ropes and Charlotte puts her in the tree of woe. Bayley tosses her off the top and she hits the flying elbow drop off the top for 3!!!

Winner and Still WWE Raw Women’s Championship- Bayley *** ( The elimination rules hurt the potential of this one. The Nia Jax portion was great as she kicked all kinds of ass but the other women smartly came together and finally took down the giant. The following two falls weren’t as strong and the finish came out of nowhere. A straight up four way probably would have produced a hotter match, but the action was still solid and Charlotte had an amazing showing, the clear standout of the bunch from an in-ring standpoint. )

Ladder Match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships- The Club (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) © vs. Enzo & Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Before the match, The New Day comes out and announce that this is now a fatal four way. THE HARDY BOYZ ARE IN THE MATCH!!!!!!! Everyone brawls to start and the Hardyz hit Poetry in Motion on the Club. Double suplex to Cass and Jeff hits Whisper in the Wind on Cesaro & Sheamus. Matt knocks everyone off the apron with the ladder but the Club knock them off the ladder. They clothesline Matt and Jeff with the ladder and Anderson climbs. Cesaro brings him down and Sheamus hits the rolling senton. Double stomp off the ladder onto Anderson!!! He climbs but Cass knocks the ladder over to bring him down. Sole Food by Enzo followed by a big boot from Cass. Jeff leaps off the top but Cass hits a big boot to bring him down. The Hardyz are sandwiched between ladders and Cass tosses Enzo over the bridge onto Gallows. CESARO SWING AND IRISH CLUBS~!!!!! Swiss19 onto Gallows and Cass knocks Cesaro off the apron with a big boot. He dumps Enzo onto everyone on the floor and Jeff hits the Windmill Kick knocking Cass to the floor. Jeff looks to dive but Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick knocking him onto everyone on the floor!!! Sheamus and Gallows climb but Enzo tips the ladder over bringing them down. Enzo climbs and Cass goes to help him up but Gallows and Sheamus power bomb Cass into a ladder in the corner. Anderson climbs and he fights on top of the ladder with Enzo. ANDERSON TOSSES ENZO OFF THE LADDER INTO AN UPPERCUT FROM CESARO!!! Magic Killer on Cesaro and Gallows walks into a Twist of Fate from Matt. Anderson climbs but Matt follows up. TWIST OF FATE OFF THE LADDER!!! Jeff climbs a GIANT ladder and HITS A SWANTON BOMB OFF THE LADDER DRIVING CESARO THROUGH A LADDER!!! Matt climbs and grabs the belts!!!!

Winners and NEW WWE Raw Tag Team Champions- The Hardy Boyz **** ( Everyone from the surprise return to the match to the finale was fucking amazing. The Hardyz are nuts for working two ladder matches in two days and they didn’t hold back, with Jeff once again nearly killing himself to create a big moment. This is a potential show stealer and no one saw it coming. )

The Miz & Maryse vs. John Cena & Nikki Bella

Al Roker is the guest ring announcer and Jerry Lawler is on commentary. Maryse wants no part of Nikki and tags Miz, forcing the men in. Miz stalls and Cena gives chase. Back in, Miz stomps away and Maryse slaps him. Miz fires away and hits the corner lariat. Double axe handle off the top by Miz gets 2. Miz throws some kicks to the head of Cena and he misses a second corner lariat. Maryse pulls Nikki off the apron to prevent the tag and Miz hits the back breaker/neck breaker combo for 2. Miz clips Cena to block the AA and he hits the snap DDT for 2. Yes! Kicks by Miz and he mocks Nikki, so Nikki slaps him and he walks into a Cena backdrop to the floor. Tag to Nikki and she spears Maryse. Miz pulls Maryse to the floor, so Nikki takes him out with a suicide dive!!! Back in, she hits the forearm on Maryse and Cena hits the Blue Thunder Bomb on Miz. Double Five Knuckle Shuffle and they hit the TKO & AA for 3.

Winners- John Cena & Nikki Bella ** ( This played out exactly as expected and as it should of. Miz drew Cena in to gain the advantage and tried to finish things to keep Maryse out of the match. He got too cocky and it allowed Cena to finally make the tag and the finish came up quickly as a result. This was fine, worst thing on the show so far but nothing embarrassing. )

After the match, Cena talked about how Nikki came back a year and a half ago from neck surgery and told her right after that one day he was going to marry her. Cena pops the question and she says Yes. Nice.

Non-Sanctioned Match- Triple H w/Stephanie McMahon vs. Seth Rollins

They slug it out and Rollins dropkicks HHH to the floor. Dragon screw leg sweep on the floor by HHH but Rollins clotheslines HHH into the crowd to come back. Rollins backdrops HHH back to ringside and he hits a springboard clothesline off the barricade. HHH blocks the Springboard Knee but Rollins catches him with the enzuigiri. Suicide dive by Rollins and he follows up with a second one. They fight on the announce table and HHH hits a DDT onto the announce table!!! HHH hits Rollins in his surgically repaired leg with a chair twice and he drives his knee into the back of Rollins’ leg. Back in, HHH hits a chop block and works the leg of Rollins. Flatliner into the corner by Rollins and they go up. Rollins goes for the Sunset Bomb but his leg gives out on him. Punches in the corner by HHH but Rollins attempts the Buckle Bomb. The leg gives out again but Rollins counters the Pedigree to FINALLY connect with the Buckle Bomb. Rollins dumps HHH to the floor and he hits a crossbody off the top of the ring post to the floor!!! Rollins sends HHH into the post and back in, Rollins hits a Frog Splash to the back for 2. Rollins charges with a chair but HHH clips him and hits a spine buster for 2. HHH puts Rollin’s leg in the chair and Pillmanizes him. HHH goes up but Rollins tosses a chair at him to stop him. Superplex into the Falcon Arrow by Rollins gets 2. Rollins goes up but Stephanie pulls his leg down into the top rope to bring him down. HHH grabs an inverted Figure 4 but Rollins fights out into the Regal Stretch. HHH fights out and he hits Rollins in the leg with the chair. He grabs the inverted Figure-4 on the floor but Rollins tosses anything he can find at him. He pulls out the sledgehammer which HHH spots, so he releases the hold and grabs it. Rollins fires back but HHH cuts him off with a face buster. Rollins comes back with a superkick but HHH answers with a lariat. Enzuigiri by Rollins and Rollins grabs the sledgehammer. Stephanie takes it away, allowing HHH to hit the Pedigree for 2!!! They go up but Rollins backdrops HHH off the top. Phoenix Splash by Rollins gets 2!!! They trade counters and HHH clips the leg again to block the Pedigree. Rollins super kicks HHH into Stephanie, knocking her off the apron through the table Rollins set up earlier!!! Pedigree by Rollins gets 3!!!

Winner- Seth Rollins *** ( Triple H keeps falling into the same trap at WrestleMania. He wants to work these long, methodical matches but on a show that has already featured tons of action and crazy moments, it wasn’t going to work. The match just seemed to drag and they never gave the fans moments to electrify them and get them into the match or to really get behind Seth as the valiant warrior fighting through the injury. This should have been either an intense violent brawl or the ultimate underdog story but it was neither. The wrestling was fine and everything looked good, it just never came together a completely engaging match.)

WWE Championship- Bray Wyatt © vs. Randy Orton

Thesz press by Orton and he hits a power slam. Wyatt blocks the RKO and he quickly bails. Orton follows and back in, Wyatt hits a running head butt. Wyatt does his pose and suddenly the mat shows maggots, so Orton bails. They trade counters and Wyatt cuts him off with a back elbow. DDT on the apron by Wyatt and he hits an Avalanche in the corner. Wyatt poses again and now we get worms on the mat. Urinage by Wyatt gets 2. Orton counters Sister Abigail with a roll-up for 2 and Wyatt hits a clothesline. Wyatt leaps off the apron but Orton catches him with a dropkick. Wyatt hits the Sister Abigail driving Orton into the barricade. Wyatt charges at him again but Orton catches him with an RKO on the floor. Back in, Orton covers for 2. Orton misses the Punt and he counters Sister Abigail into the Orton back breaker. Draping DDT by Orton and he goes for the RKO but Wyatt counters into Sister Abigail for 2!!! Another pose, now it’s crickets. Orton catches him with the RKO for 3!!!

Winner and NEW WWE Champion- Randy Orton *1/2 ( Man did this lived up to my expectations. What a trainwreck. Whoever came up with the visuals on the mat idea needs their head examined. It confused everyone and sucked the air out of the stadium, they couldn’t figure out what the fuck was going on and distracted them from what they were doing. As for the action, it was a mess with no cohesive story and was rushed. This was a failure on every level, and will easily go down as the worst thing on the show. )

WWE Universal Championship- Goldberg © vs. Brock Lesnar w/Paul Heyman

Three release German suplexes by Lesnar but Goldberg answers right back with the Spear!!! A second one by Goldberg and he bails!!! SPEAR THROUGH THE BARRICADE!!!! Back in, they trade counters and Goldberg hits ANOTHER Spear. Jackhammer by Goldberg gets 2!!! Goldberg goes for another Spear but Lesnar leaps over him, sending him crashing into the corner. SEVEN release Germans by Lesnar and he hits the F-5 for 3!!!

Winner and NEW WWE Universal Champion- Brock Lesnar *** ( This was short but absolutely perfect. Two mack trucks running into each other and the way this was laid out was awesome. Lesnar got the early start this time but Goldberg still manage to catch him by surprise with the Spear. This time, Lesnar withstood and Goldberg missed one Spear too many and Brock just killed him to finally conquer his demon. Just great stuff and it woke everyone up after a dreadful last hour. )

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship- Alexa Bliss © vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella w/James Ellsworth vs. Natalya vs. Naomi

Everyone brawls to start and the ring clears pretty quickly, leaving James & Lynch. Springboard kick knocks James off the apron and Lynch goes up but Ellsworth stops her, allowing Carmella to take her off with the handstand Frankensteiner for 2 as Bliss saves. STO by Bliss to Carmella and she catches Natalya with a swinging DDT for 2 as James saves. Lynch cleans house and Ellsworth goes for the superkick but Lynch catches him and takes him out with an exploder suplex. Seated Senton off the top by James gets 2 as Bliss saves. Sloppy sunset flip/German suplex combo by Naomi on Natalya & Lynch. Natalya grabs a double Sharpshooter on Naomi & Carmella. James breaks it up with a Mick Kick and Lynch hits a leg drop off the top. Mick DT on Lynch gets 2 as Carmella saves. Super kick by Carmella gets 2 as Bliss saves. Rear View by Naomi and she hits a slingshot pescado onto everyone on the floor!!! Back in, Naomi springboards right into a forearm from Bliss. Anaconda Vice by Naomi and Bliss taps!!!

Winner and NEW WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion- Naomi ** ( Hey, not the total disaster I thought it was going to be. It had enough action in a short period to be watchable and they didn’t resort to the stereotypical spots you would see in a multi-person match like this. Crowd was hot for Naomi and they gave her the win her hometown. A pleasant little surprise for what was essentially a buffer match. )

No Holds Barred – Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

In an awesome touch, Michael Cole, JBL & JIM ROSS are on commentary. Taker attacks to start and he dumps Reigns to the floor. Reigns snaps Taker’s neck off the ropes and he clotheslines Taker to the floor. Taker pulls him out and he sends Reigns into the steps. Back in, Reigns hits the Samoan Drop and Taker bails. Reigns shoves Taker into the post and he hits the Drive By. Back in, they slug it out and he hits the Avalanche in the corner. Snake eyes followed by a big boot by Taker. Leg drop gets 2. Taker DRILLS Reigns as he attempted another Drive By but as Taker was taking the announce table apart, Reigns catches him with the Drive By. He goes for a third but Taker catches him and Chokeslams him onto the announce table!!! REIGNS CATCHES TAKER WITH A SPEAR DRIVNG HIM THROUGH ANOTHER ANNOUNCE TABLE!!!! Reigns stands alone in the ring and Taker sits up on the floor, looking pissed. Reigns throws some knees at Taker and he hits some punches in the corner. Taker takes him out with a powerbomb for 2. Taker grabs a chair and hits a big boot before Reigns could get his hands on it. Taker nails Reigns repeatedly with the chair and Reigns bails. Reigns heads back in and Taker was slow to follow, so Reigns hits two SUPERMAN PUNCHES~!!! He goes for a third but Taker blocks and Chokeslams Reigns onto the chair for 2. Tombstone by Taker gets 2!!! Taker goes for another but Reigns escapes and struggles to hit his own. Superman Punch by Reigns gets 2. Spear by Reigns and he goes for the cover but Taker catches him in the Hell’s Gate. Reigns rolls into the ropes to break. Taker goes for the chair but Reigns stops him. Reigns repeatedly beats Taker with the chair Spear by Reigns gets 2!!! Another Spear by Reigns gets 2!!! SUPERMAN PUNCH~!!! Taker tries to sit-up but he couldn’t completely and collapses. Taker struggles to his feet and Reigns hits some hard rights. Spear by Reigns gets 3!!! Taker gets a standing ovation after the match and he leaves his outfit in the ring, seemingly as a symbol that this was his last ride.

Winner- Roman Reigns ***1/4 (This was a pretty sad end to the show. I thought everything up to the Spear through the table spot was great, with Taker really taking it to Roman to send a message that he stilled own this place. But the longer the match went, the more Taker legitimately couldn’t handle. He couldn’t hoist Reigns up completely for the Last Ride and the Tombstone counter sequence just collapsed cause Taker’s body could not do it anymore. The ending story of the match was the right one to tell but the quality of the match didn’t allow the moment to really sink in like it should have. Taker tried his best but ultimately outside of a small sprint, his days of performing in the big match or performing at all seemed to be done. One under the radar note coming out of this match, both Lesnar & Reigns are the only men to beat Undertaker at WrestleMania, so that is an easy vehicle to use for the next encounter if the company chooses to do so. )