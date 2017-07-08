wrestling / News

Dixie Carter Congratulates AJ Styles on His US Title Win

July 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

As previously reported, Dixie Carter is set to appear on WWE Network on Monday after Raw for a WWE 24 – Kurt Angle: Homecoming special, where she will speak about the WWE Hall of Famer. Additionally, Dixie Carter posted a tweet earlier today, which you can check out below. She tweeted in response to Matt Hardy commenting on AJ Styles’ US title win at last night’s MSG house show. Carter agreed with current WWE Superstar Matt Hardy and congratulated her former employee in TNA, AJ Styles.

