Dixie Carter Congratulates WWE On Getting the Hardy Boyz
April 3, 2017 | Posted by
Dixie Carter tweeted out the following reply to Reby Hardy’s tweet about the Hardy Boys returning to WWE.
Love this pic! Congrats to @wwe for this great get. Can't say enough about these two @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND ❤❤ #Wrestlemania https://t.co/g4O2Xa5Ns4
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) April 3, 2017
Here is Reby’s tweet:
#Wrestlemania #Wrestlemania33 #HardyBoyz #dada pic.twitter.com/gzzAVpzrsn
— Baby Hardy (@BABYHARDYBRAND) April 3, 2017