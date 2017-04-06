– According to wrestlinginc.com, Impact Wrestling’s DJZ suffered an injury working for the Crash promotion last night in Mexico City. Paris posted the video below in an ambulance and explained that he was immobile after taking a 450 splash…

“I’m in an ambulance right now, we’re not sure what’s wrong. [I] thought maybe I broke a rib or something. [I] finished the match, however. [I] just puked my guts out after the match and couldn’t stand up and was basically dying and turning pale. We’re going to go to the hospital and see what’s wrong with me.”

At least the match was good and the crowd threw money in the ring. If the match sucked and i got hurt id cry pic.twitter.com/kuGIC0mEAq — D J Z (@IAmDJZ) April 6, 2017

– Charlie Santo, who wrestles as Gringo Loco, was with Paris last night and revealed that Michael Paris (DJZ) is going in for major surgery to repair an injured colon…