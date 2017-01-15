– Dolph Ziggler spoke with Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On Schumer’s interview where she said she dumped him because the sex was too athletic: “I was actually flying home and turned on my phone off the plane to 78 voicemails or so. This is 77 more than usual. And no, it’s great. She’s so funny…long run, my mom, and aunt, and grandma [heard it]. Having them hear…I was like, ‘Oh, this is so disgusting.’ And somehow [they] went out of their way to listen to it. I don’t even…like, does my grandma have Sirius Radio? Like, I don’t know how… How does she… And, but otherwise, we’re buddies. She’s so funny and I was a fan of hers…she was supposed to do a show in Phoenix and she cancelled. I kind of gave her crap on the internet saying, ‘Don’t go see her, she’ll cancel the show,’ but I guess she was sick for real, so…”

On dating a comedienne: “It’s really challenging. I love…It was so great. Like, usually, I’m the killer funny one and I’m like, ‘ah, she’s funnier than me? This is…Oh yeah? Alright. Lets see.’ It makes me think and it challenges me. I love it. It was so fun. I held my own, by the way. And constantly, she’d be like, ‘You know you’re not funnier than me?’ ‘We’ll see. We’ll see.'”