Donald Trump is about to take over the United States. And he did it the same way he took over the WWE: by being smarter than everyone else.

Let’s go back to Wrestlemania 23. Donald Trump randomly appeared on an episode of Raw, weeks after “his” monumental victory over Rosie O’Donnell, and showered the WWE Universe with money. This upset Vince McMahon. Upset him so much that Vince challenged him to a duel, carried out by others of course because a smart man always has someone else do their dirty work. And then refuses to pay them. Trump even got Vince to put his hair on the line. Confidence. That’s also how Trump came to power.

Vince chose Umaga to represent him in this duel. A fine choice, but not exactly needle moving. Umaga was fresh off failing to capture the WWE Championship from John Cena despite multiple attempts. Basically, Vince backed a loser. In fairness to Umaga, he did win the Intercontinental Championship after accepting his position as Vince’s representative. But that just shows the power of Vince more than Umaga’s talents.

Trump, ever the genius, chose Bobby Lashley. Lashley was the ECW World Champion, and he didn’t need the help of a billionaire to win that belt, which was far more important than the IC title at the time. He also broke the Master Lock, which was far more important than either the IC title of the ECW World title.

Furthermore, Trump was able to ensure that Steve Austin, Vince’s biggest rival, was the special enforcer for this duel.

Trump had successfully stacked the deck against Vince. In Vince’s company. On the biggest stage that Vince created.

Lashley, with Trump in his corner, easily defeated Umaga. What else would you expect? Trump has cornered every single winner of The Apprentice. And that’s why they’ve won The Apprentice. The losers of The Apprentice? He didn’t back them. He fired them. And that’s why they lost.

Following the duel, Trump shaved Vince’s head. He embarrassed the owner of the company at Wrestlemania. How many people can say they’ve done that? Vince has lost at Wrestlemania, but he’s only had his head shaved once. Donald Trump did that.

Two years later, Trump returned to WWE television to once again outwit Mr. McMahon. He bought WWE from Vince, immediately boosted fan interest, and sold the company back to Vince for twice as much as he paid.

In just a couple of weeks, Trump doubled his money and made WWE great again.

He’s appeared on WWE television less than a month total and got into the super-exclusive WWE Hall of Fame. The Rock, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, isn’t in the Hall of Fame. But Donald Trump is.

People will say that Trump is in over his head as our President, but those people clearly know nothing abut his WWE career. He’s outsmarted the smartest man in wrestling on multiple occasions. Wrestling and politics are pretty much the same thing. A guy stays on top for eight years, things are good, things are bad, the guys underneath him do all the real work, everyone gets sick of him, then a new guy takes over, and we all appreciate the previous guy a little bit more.

Now that Trump is President don’t think he’ll forget about his wrestling roots. There’s nothing Trump loves more than reality TV and performing in front of thousands. And there’s nothing he hates more than rigged results and bad satire. That’s why we’ll see Donald Trump in a WWE ring in the next four years.

Hey, someone has to deport Rusev.