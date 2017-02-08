– Donovan Dijak posted the following video today, confirming the rumors that he is finishing up his ROH bookings this weekend. Dijak was announced for EVOLVE over WrestleMania weekend, which added to the speculation that he was done with ROH. He also teases winning the ROH TV Title this weekend, noting that when he wins, who knows what will happen, where he will go or what “network” he will show up on…